where you live

Meet the ABC7 Mornings team!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- They're more than weather, traffic, and news; they're members of your community, and they live where you live. Meet Reggie Aqui, Natasha Zouves and Mike Nicco -- the ABC7 Mornings team! Watch the video player above for an inside look.

Watch ABC7 Mornings weekdays starting at 4:30 a.m. Click here to download the ABC7 News app for for the latest news updates where you live, and to watch on the go!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykgo community pagewhere you livecommunity
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WHERE YOU LIVE
Watch ABC7's 'Midday Live' after 'The View'
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Tin Wah Noodle Co. and Bay Area Wedding Fairs!
Sacred Heart in SJ to hand out 3,300 backpacks today
SF's Haight Ashbury Music Center holding liquidation sale
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small plane crashes after taking off from Livermore airport
Suspect at large after brazen daylight shooting in SF
Jet catches fire in Oroville, 10 aboard unhurt
White nationalist group posts fliers at SJSU
Pilot shares story of survival after plane crashes into ocean near Half Moon Bay
2nd East Bay hair salon is target of purse theft
Parts of Bay Area may bake in the upper 90s for 7 days
Show More
Ghost Ship defense team still hopes for verdict
Study: Sunny day in park as good as Christmas
Instagram users falling for privacy policy hoax
Teen sues Fresno PD using video of officer punching him multiple times
Ontario woman's suicide notes detail plan to kill her 2 daughters: police
More TOP STORIES News