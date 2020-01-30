Society

Bay Area Legoland: Meet new Master Model Builder Sam Suksiri of Legoland opening in Milpitas in April

MILPITAS, Calif (KGO) -- Fifteen contestants battled it out by showcasing their Lego building skills and Sam Suksiri was crowned the winner and titled Master Model Builder of Legoland Discovery Center Bay Area. Sam showed off his creativity on Midday Live and you can join Sam in the fun when Legoland Discovery Center open in April at the Great Mall.

