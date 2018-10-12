LOTTERY

Mega Millions drawing offers awful odds but huge $548M jackpot

A Mega Millions sign is pictured in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

DES MOINES, Iowa --
A lucky player could soon overcome remarkably bad odds to win the nation's ninth-largest lottery jackpot.

RELATED: These are the 10 biggest lottery jackpots and their winners

Numbers will be drawn Friday night for a chance at the estimated $548 million Mega Millions prize. The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.

It only costs $2 to play the game, but the odds of instant wealth aren't good. The chance of matching all six numbers and winning the jackpot is one in 302.5 million.

The $548 million jackpot refers to the annuity option, paid out over 29 years. Most winners opt for cash, which for Friday night's drawing would be an estimated $309 million.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Bay Area woman's lottery press conference may be best ever

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

For more stories and videos related to the lottery, visit his page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylotteryjackpotmega millionspersonal financeu.s. & worldbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
LOTTERY
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to near-record $548M
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Mega Millions jackpot at $470M ahead of tonight's drawing
Man uses fortune cookie numbers to win $1M in NJ lottery
More lottery
SOCIETY
Kanye West to visit Trump, discuss prison reform, violence
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Social Security checks will grow in 2019 as inflation rises
The line to the British throne
More Society
Top Stories
VIDEO: Truck overturns, goes down embankment in Mendocino County
1 arrested in incident that prompted Oakland school lockdown
Credit card skimming suspects arrested in Sunnyvale
49ers apologize for leaving Colin Kaepernick out of photo gallery
Melania Trump says she's not thinking about affair allegations
Dad finds mold inside Capri Sun juice pouch
Facebook says hackers accessed 29 million people's accounts
Ryan Lochte counseled for alcohol use, lawyer says
Show More
Carvana's giant car vending machine opens in Philadelphia
Princess Eugenie wedding photos: Kate, Meghan and more
Tyndall AFB suffers "catastrophic damage" from Hurricane Michael
Vegas employees fear robots will take their jobs
11-year-old boy robbed by man who befriended him on subway
More News