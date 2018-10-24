SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The nation is waiting to find out the identity of the lucky winner of that $1.5 billion Mega Millions lottery. One winning ticket was sold in South Carolina for last night's massive drawing.
The winning numbers are 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.
A ticket that matched five of six numbers was sold at a Safeway in San Francisco. The lucky ticket is worth $562,472 was sold at the store on Taraval Street in West Portal.
Seven other places across California sold a similar ticket, including Stockton, San Luis Obispo and several in Southern California.
This is the second location in San Francisco to match five of six winning numbers recently. An employee at a Safeway in the Marina took home $1.9 million last week.
There is still hope if you're want to hit it big -- the Powerball jackpot for tonight is at $620 million.
