ROYAL WEDDING

Meghan Markle's mom in London for last-minute royal wedding preps

EMBED </>More Videos

Shirleen Allicot reports on wedding preps for Meghan Markles's mom. (Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

By
LONDON, England --
Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland has been in London for several days now, helping her daughter with last-minute wedding preps. And that means the 61-year-old social worker and yoga instructor is meeting Prince Harry's relatives for the very first time.

And that includes Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Duke and Duchess William and Kate.

So what is a first meeting with the queen like? Andrew Morton, author of "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess," discussed the first time Meghan met her future grandmother-in-law.

"It was just her," he said. "She entered her private quarter. She dropped a curtsy. There's the sandwiches, the small cakes. But also to test Meghan, the dogs, the corgis."

The corgi test is somewhat famous, as the queen's dogs do not like everyone.

"Those corgis have been footmen," Morton said. "They've bitten butlers, policemen. They adored Meghan, so she passed the corgi test."

As for Ragland, she will need to master all royal traditions, from table manners to drinking tea.

"This trip sees Doria thrust into the royal circle, and she is staying at Kensington Palace with Harry and Meghan," Morton said. "So she has them to help guide her along the way, teach her protocol and, of course, perfect her curtsy."

After divorcing Markle's father, Ragland brought her daughter to the soup kitchens of Los Angeles and impoverished areas in Jamaica, which gave the future princess a desire to volunteer and help others.

"I'm convinced that if Harry had just married a girl from the home country, there wouldn't be this excitement about the wedding and the future of the royal family," Morton said. "I think Meghan's a challenge to the family, but also a change."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyRoyal WeddingMeghan Markleprince harryroyal familyroyalsu.s. & world
ROYAL WEDDING
Consumer Catch-Up: Royal wedding quiz warning, rebate apps, gas prices
Make $800 for a few hours of work if you look like Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle gets coat of arms approved by the queen
Diana's view: Story behind the iconic royal wedding photo
Harry, Meghan attend first official event after wedding
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News