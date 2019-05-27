memorial day

Memorial Day ceremony held at the Presidio in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Presidio held its annual Memorial Day Service this morning. Relatives of those who have served spoke about the sacrifices made to serve a greater good.

Volunteers, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts made sure each of the 26,000 grave sites had a flag and a flower. Eight-year-old Brianna Lim told ABC7 News what she was doing with her Cub Scout troop.

"Remembering the veterans that died in war and placing the flags and flowers to remember them," said Lim.

"Why do you want to do that?" asked ABC7's Amy Hollyfield.

"Because it's fun and also it's nice," said Lim.

Her father was also out there with her.

"This is where we want to be. We have a good time. We are paying our respects to those who served. I don't know where else we would be," said Ralph Lim, an assistant Scout Master.

Veterans at the ceremony said they appreciate it.

"It makes me feel good obviously to see people out here today when we think about those people, our friends, who didn't come back. I am glad they are out here thinking about that," said Capt. Dean Echenberg, who served in Vietnam as a flight surgeon for the Air Force.

He pulled a list of names out of his pocket of 15 friends who did not come home from Vietnam.

"This is always the most special day of the year for me. I carry with me everywhere I go 15 friends that didn't come back. I bring those fellows with me. Wherever I go today, they go with me," said Capt. Dean Echenberg.

