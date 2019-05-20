Memorial service held for former East Bay Congresswoman Ellen Tauscher

WASHINGTON (KGO) -- A memorial service is taking place in Washington D.C. for former East Bay Congresswoman Ellen Tauscher. She passed away at age 67 due to complications from pneumonia.
Her family says a memorial service will also take place in Walnut Creek on June 6. It will be held at the Margaret Lesher Center for the Arts. There will be a reception following the service.
The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Esophageal Cancer Action Network.
