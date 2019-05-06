WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- Memorial service plans were announced Monday morning for former East Bay congresswoman Ellen Tauscher. She passed away a week ago at age 67 due to complications from pneumonia.
RELATED: Former Rep. Ellen Tauscher dies at age 67
Her family says there'll be two public services - one in Washington, D.C. on May 20 and one in Walnut Creek on June 6.
It will be held at the Margaret Lesher Center for the Arts. There will be a reception following the service.
The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Esophageal Cancer Action Network.
Memorial service plans announced for former East Bay congresswoman Ellen Tauscher
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More