Memorial service plans announced for former East Bay congresswoman Ellen Tauscher

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- Memorial service plans were announced Monday morning for former East Bay congresswoman Ellen Tauscher. She passed away a week ago at age 67 due to complications from pneumonia.Her family says there'll be two public services - one in Washington, D.C. on May 20 and one in Walnut Creek on June 6.It will be held at the Margaret Lesher Center for the Arts. There will be a reception following the service.The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Esophageal Cancer Action Network.