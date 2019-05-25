Society

Memorial Weekend Event: Veteran's Forum taking place at San Leandro Public Library

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- Across the Bay Area and country, people will stop to honor U.S. service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice this weekend.

The American holiday was traditionally known as Decoration Day, because people would gather to decorate the graves of fallen soldiers with flowers.

It originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971.

Here in the Bay Area, the San Leandro Public Library will be hosting a Veteran's Forum on Saturday.

Veterans are invited to visit the resource center there.

Coaches from different organizations will be on hand to talk about benefits, services and opportunities for those who served as well as their families.

That runs Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Go here for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan leandroveteransmemorial dayveteran
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News