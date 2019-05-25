SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- Across the Bay Area and country, people will stop to honor U.S. service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice this weekend.
The American holiday was traditionally known as Decoration Day, because people would gather to decorate the graves of fallen soldiers with flowers.
It originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971.
Here in the Bay Area, the San Leandro Public Library will be hosting a Veteran's Forum on Saturday.
Veterans are invited to visit the resource center there.
Coaches from different organizations will be on hand to talk about benefits, services and opportunities for those who served as well as their families.
That runs Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Go here for more information.
Memorial Weekend Event: Veteran's Forum taking place at San Leandro Public Library
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More