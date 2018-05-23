The SF-Marin Food Bank got a helping hand Wednesday from a heavy metal legend. Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich presented the food bank with a check for $5,000.It's from a foundation formed by the band, called: "All Within My Hands."But that wasn't all -- the heavy metal star also jumped in to do some heavy lifting, sorting fruit to be distributed by the food bank. It's a mission the band hopes to spread worldwide."Our primary thing for the last year has been, all over where Metallica goes to, to support local food banks. We write checks in every city. We just played a 39-day European tour where we wrote checks to the local food banks," says Ulrich.The band also put the word out on social media and their fans answered. A large group showed up later in the day to volunteer themselves.