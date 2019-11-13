Society

Meteor soars across Midwest sky lighting up St. Louis' Gateway Arch

ST. LOUIS -- A meteor soars over St. Louis, lighting up the Midwest sky on Monday evening.

Many people reported feeling and hearing a loud "boom" when it happened around 11 p.m. local time.

A video caught the meteor passing by Missouri's Gateway Arch, and some dash-cameras in Kansas City captured the sky light.

The American Meteor Society says it received more than 120 reports from eight Midwest states. States included Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Nevada, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Winsconsin, and the meteor was most seen in Missouri.

The fireball flew from East to West at the last peak of Monday evening's South Taurids meteor shower.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydashboard camerasdashcam videou.s. & worldsurveillance camerameteor
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pregnant mother of 2 shot to death in Oakland
Everything to know about new Disney streaming service Disney+
Survivors of Gilroy shooting to file lawsuit
BART leaders divided after encounter with man eating sandwich
Community rally planned after 3 senior citizens attacked Chinatown
Brewery faces backlash after slamming PG&E in beer name
Man: Slashing 'Baby Trump' was matter of good versus evil
Show More
Twitter reacts to yet another Warriors injury
Facts, dancing and myths debunked about flu shots
Bay Area may be hit with rain next week
12-year-old describes attack causing severe burns
Suspect named by police in fatal Popeyes stabbing
More TOP STORIES News