Meteor soars across Midwest sky lighting up St. Louis' Gateway Arch

ST. LOUIS -- A meteor soars over St. Louis, lighting up the Midwest sky on Monday evening.
Many people reported feeling and hearing a loud "boom" when it happened around 11 p.m. local time.
A video caught the meteor passing by Missouri's Gateway Arch, and some dash-cameras in Kansas City captured the sky light.
The American Meteor Society says it received more than 120 reports from eight Midwest states. States included Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Nevada, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Winsconsin, and the meteor was most seen in Missouri.
The fireball flew from East to West at the last peak of Monday evening's South Taurids meteor shower.
