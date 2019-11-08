michael jackson

Iconic socks from Michael Jackson's first moonwalk up for auction

You could walk away with Michael Jackson's socks from his first on-stage moonwalk.

But it will cost you plenty.

The socks are going up for auction - and the auction house, called 'Gotta Have Rock and Roll,' estimates the pair will go for upwards of $2 million.

That's $1 million per sock!

The self-proclaimed "King of Pop" wore the custom-made, crystal-covered socks at the legendary "Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever" TV special in 1983.

The online auction kicks off Wednesday, November 13, and bidding starts at $100,000.

Jackson died in 2009 at age 50.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymichael jacksonauction
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MICHAEL JACKSON
Michael Jackson tributes flow on 10th death anniversary
Michael Jackson's sons start YouTube series
Paris Jackson recovering after accident at LA home
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of victim in Orinda shooting to file lawsuit, report says
'GMA' visits Pittsburg students inspired by Lizzo song
AccuWeather forecast: Murky mornings, pleasant afternoons through weekend
Several events to mark 1st anniversary of Camp Fire
WATCH IN 60: Pittsburg kids on GMA, Lyft relaunching e-bikes, SFPD's toy drive
Army recruiters to be honored for saving lives in Tanforan shooting
4 separate earthquakes hit Ventura County in SoCal within 2 hours
Show More
Survey says Fremont is least stressed out city in country
Kmart, Sears to close 4 stores in Bay Area
Nonprofit led by senior citizens in Emeryville in need of help this holiday season
Multiple druggings reported at Stanford in recent weeks
New study says most school shootings could have been prevented
More TOP STORIES News