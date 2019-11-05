Society

Michael Mina to open new members only restaurant in San Francisco's Ferry Building

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Acclaimed chef Michael Mina is expanding his empire in San Francisco.

According to SF-ist, Mina is preparing to open a new restaurant in the Ferry Building. "Shack 15" will be a members-only private club. According to a job posting on Linked-In, the restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.

It's unclear what type of food will be served. An exact location in the Ferry building and an opening date are also in question.

"Shack 15" would be Mina's sixth restaurant in San Francisco. Mina has been busy. Over the past few years he has opened International Smoke, with Ayesha Curry, and Trailblazer Tavern in San Francisco. He also owns three other restaurants in San Francisco, plus pubs at SFO, Lake Tahoe and Levi's Stadium.

