Society

Rolling Stones star Mick Jagger praises Buena Vista Cafe's iconic Irish Coffee

By Thomas Rizza
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Buena Vista Cafe got a shout out from rock star Mick Jagger Sunday night.

In between songs at a concert at Levi's Stadium, The Rolling Stones frontman told fans to stop in for an Irish Coffee at the historic bar whenever they're in San Francisco.

The crowd roared in response.

General Manager Kevin Jones was in the audience, and couldn't believe the recognition. He texted coworkers in disbelief and posted the story the restaurant's Facebook page, where it went viral.

Buena Vista is known for introducing Irish Coffee to the United States. Barkeeps famously line the glasses side by side down the bar, pouring dozens at a time to meet the demand for the hot cocktails.

Some Stones fans followed orders and made the trip Monday.

"Mick is the bomb, whatever he says to do we do," said Stones fan Leanne Duzman. "If he says go the Buena Vista for Irish coffees we are there, and they are incredible."

The café says the name drop gave a little bump to business. Managers estimate they sold about 2,000 Irish coffees at lunch, which is pretty good for a Monday afternoon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscobarmusicrock musicalcohol
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Several buses, large vehicles catch fire, cause shelter in place in Santa Rosa
Ghost Ship Trial: 3 jurors dismissed, replaced with alternates
San Mateo High largest public school in country to go phone-free
Police: SF condo attack suspect linked to other crimes
Source: Brown files new grievance over helmet
ABC7 Wrap-Up: Ghost Ship jurors replaced, BART stabbing, cop fired in chokehold death, Epstein's will
Garappolo shaky in 49ers' 24-15 win over Broncos
Show More
Legendary country music women to host CMA Awards
Man accused of ransacking house in SF, leaving drugs behind goes before judge
Ghost Ship Trial: Friend of defendant Max Harris talks as jurors restart deliberations
Lawsuit claims Juul illegally markets products to minors
Prosecutors won't seek death penalty for BART stabbing suspect
More TOP STORIES News