Millennials admit they're afraid of doorbells in Twitter thread

SAN FRANCISCO -- Should doorbells be a thing of the past? Some millennials say yes -- they find doorbells terrifying.

According to a hilarious Twitter thread, they prefer a simple text saying "here."

This all started when someone brought up the issue in a tweet and people started chiming in, saying doorbells are as outdated as "voice calls."



Others say they hide when someone rings their bell.

In fact, the Wall Street Journal did a story on the topic a few years ago, saying that millennials are so used to texting upon arrival that the sound of a ringing doorbell freaks them out.
