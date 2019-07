Millennials admit they're afraid of doorbells in Twitter thread

Can someone write an article on millenials killing the doorbell industry by texting "here" — stella donnelly stan (@youngandjoven) June 3, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO -- Should doorbells be a thing of the past? Some millennials say yes -- they find doorbells terrifying.According to a hilarious Twitter thread , they prefer a simple text saying "here."This all started when someone brought up the issue in a tweet and people started chiming in, saying doorbells are as outdated as "voice calls."Others say they hide when someone rings their bell.In fact, the Wall Street Journal did a story on the topic a few years ago, saying that millennials are so used to texting upon arrival that the sound of a ringing doorbell freaks them out.