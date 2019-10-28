PG&E Power Outages: It's officially been more than 24 hours since millions lost power

RELATED POWER OUTAGE STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E says 965,000 customers were affected by the preventative blackouts at their peak on Sunday. That's more than 2.7 million people. The number is expected to dip a bit into Sunday evening, when some 20,000 to 50,000 customers in the northern part of the state will get their power turned back on.But the fate of those impacted in the Bay Area remains uncertain.According to ABC7's Spencer Christian, the gusts that reached as high as 100 miles an hour in parts of the North Bay, will begin to die down around sun up on Monday. That will give crews time to run inspections and potentially restore power in some areas.However, PG&E says it is monitoring a third major wind event expected later this week in Northern California that could lead to widespread power shut-offs."There is a potential that there will be people that will currently be interrupted as part of this PSPS event that we do not get to restore before the weather becomes unsafe again," said Mark Quinlan, Incident Commander for PG&E.PG&E is blaming this to the 72 + miles per hour winds, but some residents are hoping this upcoming round is the last one."I really don't believe what PG&E is saying that the issue here is helping to prevent fires. I think a lot of it is greed," said Irene a Sausalito resident.Quinlan said Sunday night that some of those people might not have their power restored from the current outage before the next major shutdown. That means they could be without power for five days or longer.Customers are encouraged to visit itsand use the address look up tool to confirm if they will be impacted by this PSPS event.PG&E said power would be turned off in seven phases, but that times may change (earlier or later) depending on weather conditions.PG&E has not confirmed where the next round of power shutoff will take place.