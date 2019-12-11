Society

Miss World is 5th black woman to win major pageant in 2019

LONDON -- A Jamaican contestant was crowned Miss World Saturday, making all five of 2019's major pageant queens black women.

Toni-Ann Singh was crowned Miss World after beating out more than 100 other contestants over the last several weeks. This makes her the 69th winner of the longest-running international beauty pageant.

"I was shocked," she said. "I had to take a moment to say, 'They said Jamaica. They said Jamaica. So that means you and that means get out there.'"

The historic streak started with the crowning of four other winners in prestigious pageants: Miss Universe, Miss America, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA. Many well-known pageants did not allow minorities and women of color in their early history.

  • Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
  • Miss America Nia Imani Franklin
  • Miss USA Cheslie Kryst
  • Miss Teen USA Kaliegh Garris


    • "There was a time when we literally could not win. Like literally, the Miss America competition banned black women from competing. The Miss Universe organization did not crown a black Miss USA until 1990. There was no space for us," Kryst told ABC News after her crowning.

    Singh is a student at Florida State University studying women's studies and psychology.

    Kryst, 28, is a lawyer from Charlotte; Tunzi, a 26-year-old gender violence activist; and Garris, a 19-year-old Southern Connecticut State University student.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    societymiss universemiss americapageant
    Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    East Bay ice rink melting away after overnight vandalism
    Raiders fan who went to 1st Coliseum game needs ticket for Oakland finale
    49ers can clinch playoff berth with win over Falcons
    AccuWeather forecast: Chilly start, sunny and cool day
    Epic Tracy Christmas display
    Curious grey seal showers diver with kisses, hugs, and handshakes: VIDEO
    The NFL appears done with Colin Kaepernick
    Show More
    Construction begins on USNS Harvey Milk
    Police look for missing San Bruno woman
    Authors scuttle planned TV show about Ghost Ship here
    Bear jumps onto car on way to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park
    Man says he was racially profiled by guards in Oakland
    More TOP STORIES News