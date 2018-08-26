MOLLIE TIBBETTS

Mollie Tibbetts' father wants her to be remembered, funeral draws hundreds

BROOKLYN, Iowa --
The father of the 20-year-old Iowa woman whose body was found in a cornfield last week wants people to remember her by "celebrating something wonderful."

Rob Tibbetts urged the hundreds of people at his daughter, Mollie Tibbetts', funeral on Sunday afternoon to remember her passion for life and her desire to help others.

To highlight his call to celebrate "wonderful" things, Rob Tibbetts recognized a couple who had just married the day before during his eulogy inside the gymnasium at Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcom High School.

Mollie Tibbetts body was found last Tuesday after a suspect lead police to the cornfield where her body had been since July 18.

