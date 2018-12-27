Did you know Amazon's virtual assistant, Alexa, can help you with your math? One clever boy did and used it to his advantage!A New Jersey mom shared a video of when she caught her son using the device to cheat on his math homework."Alexa, what is five minus three?" the 6-year-old asked.After a short pause, Alexa gives him the answer to his math question.The mom said she was surprised to catch her son cheating, especially since math is his favorite subject.In the future, she plans to turn off the device to prevent him from cheating again.