Society

Mom creates Target-themed playroom for 3-year-old daughter

A creative momma custom made playsets for her three-year-old daughter who loves Target. (Brigette Doby/B.Cherié Creative)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- A creative momma custom-made playsets for her 3-year-old daughter who loves Target.

Renee Doby-Becht of Milwaukee transformed her daughter Ariah's playroom into a miniature Target store, complete with a Starbucks café.

Doby-Becht told Good Morning America she received "so many positive comments" from "mainly moms" after posting photos of the playroom to a Facebook group. As of Wednesday, her Facebook post was shared more than 9,000 times.

She said she used a Melissa and Dog "Fresh Mart Grocery Store" playset as her base for the Target cash register and repurposed Ariah's storage cube for the Starbucks.



The playroom now includes details like gift cards, clearance tags, an "Employee of the Month" photo (with Ariah's picture, of course) and a realistic-looking Starbucks menu, courtesy Ariah's graphic designer aunt.

Doby-Becht's former elementary school teacher even handmade a Starbucks apron.

"I'm happy with how it turned out and even happier that Ariah loves it (even though I'm probably more excited about it than her)," Doby-Becht posted to Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywisconsinmotherhoodstarbucksu.s. & worldtarget
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial opening arguments begin
Livermore police investigate officer-involved shooting during DUI stop
Cell phone, laptop thefts surged on BART in 2019
Rome Officer Killing: Bay Area man says son roughed up during questioning
Bernie Sanders' strategy to win CA's Latino vote
AccuWeather forecast: Morning fog, afternoon sun
Coronavirus kills 17 in China; US has 1 confirmed case by CDC
Show More
'Outlet challenge' could cause serious injury, fire official warns
Tulsi Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton over 'Russians' comment
WATCH IN 60: Spike in BART thefts, SF Restaurant Week, BTS coming to Levi's Stadium
BART resumes normal service after smoke in San Bruno
Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77
More TOP STORIES News