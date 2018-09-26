SOCIETY

Mom proudly displays beer bong skills in front of husband

Like a boss, mom hits beer bong at tailgate while husband gazes in approval

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana --
A Twitter video is overflowing with pride all because someone's mom can rip a beer bong hit.

Brandon Mueller posted on social media a clip of his mom drinking down a brew while holding the tube and funnel.

It took place during a pregame tailgate over the weekend before the Indiana Hoosiers' football game.

She attacks the bong with surprising confidence while her husband is seen lovingly looking on.

The video of mom and the proud hubby has been viewed at least 100,000 times since then.
