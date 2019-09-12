'Mompreneur' shares easy plan to grow your business to $1M

But White's real passion is helping women crack the code of living their own dreams and growing their own businesses.
White founded the Well, a coaching program to guide "mompreneurs" in launching their businesses without feeling overwhelmed.
She stopped by ABC7 news and shared her secrets to success with ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze. Watch the interview for a breakdown and examples of the following tips.
1. Believe in yourself
2. Charge what you are worth
3. Collaborate with others like you
4. Focus on prioritized steps
5. Use online tools to boost your business
#womenentrepreneurs #ScaletoaMillion pic.twitter.com/6pICwkVH5E— Julie Gordon White (@JulieatTheWELL) September 6, 2019