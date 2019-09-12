Modern Mom

'Mompreneur' shares easy plan to grow your business to $1M

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Best-selling author and TedX speaker Julie Gordon White is a definition of a Mompreneur. While raising three kids, the East Bay native founded a multi-million dollar mergers and acquisitions business.

But White's real passion is helping women crack the code of living their own dreams and growing their own businesses.

White founded the Well, a coaching program to guide "mompreneurs" in launching their businesses without feeling overwhelmed.

She stopped by ABC7 news and shared her secrets to success with ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze. Watch the interview for a breakdown and examples of the following tips.

1. Believe in yourself

2. Charge what you are worth

3. Collaborate with others like you

4. Focus on prioritized steps

5. Use online tools to boost your business

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscomotherhoodparentingentrepreneurshipmodern mombusinesswomen
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MODERN MOM
SF surgeon becomes patient, then survivor of breast cancer
Raising emotionally healthy kids
Modern Mom: DIY back-to-school supplies with Sophie's Crafts
Expert answers questions about challenges for working moms when it comes to pumping
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Autopsy report in death of Italian police officer, Bay Area teens under arrest
Democratic debate: Top 2020 candidates take the stage in Houston
Conception crew was asleep when fatal blaze erupted, NTSB says
Otis the Pug: How Instagram-famous dog was found after stolen from SF apartment
7 questions heading into 10-candidate Democratic debate on ABC
Police say man accidentally set on fire in Concord
Heat Advisory in effect for Bay Area
Show More
How to watch the next Democratic presidential debate on ABC
BART Board approves $227 million purchase and renovation of new HQ building
Trump visiting Baltimore for first time since disparaging it
How 2020 Democrats want to overhaul criminal justice laws
Debate offers Harris chance to regain momentum in 2020 race
More TOP STORIES News