'Mompreneur' shares easy plan to grow your business to $1M

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Best-selling author and TedX speaker Julie Gordon White is a definition of a Mompreneur. While raising three kids, the East Bay native founded a multi-million dollar mergers and acquisitions business.But White's real passion is helping women crack the code of living their own dreams and growing their own businesses.White founded the Well , a coaching program to guide "mompreneurs" in launching their businesses without feeling overwhelmed.She stopped by ABC7 news and shared her secrets to success with ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze. Watch the interview for a breakdown and examples of the following tips.1. Believe in yourself2. Charge what you are worth3. Collaborate with others like you4. Focus on prioritized steps5. Use online tools to boost your business