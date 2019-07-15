Society

More than 1 million people to raid Area 51 in Nevada in quest to see aliens

More than one million Facebook users say they're going to raid Area 51 in Nevada on Sept. 20 in a quest to see aliens.

The clearly tongue-in-cheek Facebook event page is titled "Storm Area 51. They Can't Stop All of Us" and states "We can run faster than other bullets."

It's inviting users from around the world to join a "Naruto run" into the area. That's a Japanese Manga-inspired running style featuring arms outstretched backwards and heads forward.

"We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry," according to the event organizer.

But some social media users expressed concerns.

"Folks, bad news," Facebook user Jen Petrilli, posted on the event's discussion page. "This event is planned for September 20th. While I love this planning time, this gives them a lot of time to move the aliens out of Area 51. If we want to get our extraterrestrial pals into safe and loving arms, this needs to ASAP. Love, A friend to the aliens."

SEE ALSO: Family says UFO sighting near Fort Hood was bundle of balloons released after funeral

The mysterious Area 51 has been the subject of conspiracy theories for decades.

Many people believe the U.S. government stores its secrets about UFOs and aliens at the military site.

The invitation comes a few weeks after a group of U.S. Senators were briefed about reported encounters between the U.S. Navy and an unidentified aircraft or unidentified flying object.

RELATED: Navy pilots report mid-air encounters with UFOs up and down East Coast
EMBED More News Videos

ABC's Gio Benitez reports on the investigation into the UFO sightings.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfacebooku.s. & worldufo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News