ABC7 News Morning Update: Suicide prevention on student IDs, closing businesses, Bay Bridge Series

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here are your top stories for Tuesday, August 13.This year, students across the state might notice a change to their school ID cards. A new California law requires suicide prevention information be printed on the back of student ID's in 7th grade through college. It's an effort to end the stigma surrounding mental health.More "for lease" signs are popping up in Walnut Creek. Today, the city's Chamber of Commerce is meeting with small business and restaurant owners to find out why they're leaving. Although some businesses are moving in, many longtime establishments have closed.The A's and the Giants will renew the Bay Bridge Series tonight at Oracle Park. Both teams are fighting for their playoff lives. Last year, the A's took four out of six games from the Giants. This year, the series starts with two games at Oracle Park. Then, they will play in Oakland next weekend.