SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Firefighters are watching for flare-ups today after a two-alarm fire broke out last night in Oakland. The fire started at this commercial building at Stanford Avenue at Occidental Street before ten at night. You can see the flames in this video from Citizen App. The building appeared to be under construction. Nobody was hurt.
Oakland Airport officials say they did not know that ICE was chartering planes through Oakland to move detainees. Forty-three thousand undocumented immigrants were flown out, according to a recent report. ICE released a statement that said it discontinued the use of charter flights out of Oakland in October of 2018. The agency also said it does not share specific logistic details about detainee transfers. The PORT and the City of Oakland are now looking into whether these flights violated the city's sanctuary city policy.
Swathes of Garlic will waft over Gilroy's Christmas Hill Park for the first day of the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival. Tens of thousands of people are expected at the famous three day event celebrating Gilroy, which is one of the largest producers of garlic in the world. Friday's hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Morning Update: Fire at Oakland building, Gilroy Garlic Festival, ICE flights investigation
