ABC7 News Morning Update: Festivals tightening security, Ghost Ship trial deliberations, SFO plastic water bottle ban

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here are your top stories for Friday, August 2.

Bay Area festivals are tightening security in light of the Gilroy shooting. Crews are installing security cameras and steel barricades ahead of Fremont's Festival of the Arts. Organizers are working closely with police. An estimated 380,000 people will attend the festival this weekend.

The jury for the Ghost Ship trial will resume deliberations on Tuesday. The first full day ended yesterday with no decision. Ghost Ship founder Derick Almena and self-described creative director Max Harris are each charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter. Read more about the Ghost Ship trial here.

Starting August 20, you will no longer be able to buy plastic water bottles at San Francisco International Airport. A new rule will ban restaurants and vending machines from selling single-use plastic water bottles. If you want water, you'll have to buy a refillable aluminum or glass bottle or bring your own bottle to fill up at the fountain.
