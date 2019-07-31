ABC7 News Morning Update: Gilroy shooting, father of murder suspect in Italy, new Juul health concerns

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here are your top stories for Wednesday, July 31.
Gilroy is trying to move forward after the deadly shooting. Today, police are escorting people to the parking lot at Christmas Hill Park to retrieve their vehicles. Two meetings are being held at 6 p.m. in Gilroy, to provide emotional support to people impacted by the shooting. Read more stories about the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting here.
The father of one Bay Area teen accused of killing a police officer is now in Italy. The father of 19-year-old Finn Elder arrived at the airport this morning. Elder and 18-year old Gabriel Natale-Hjorth are accused of stabbing an officer to death.
Connecticut's Attorney General is investigating San Francisco-based Juul. The announcement comes after the release of a new study, which found ingredients in Juul products can cause inflammation. Researchers at Yale looked at eight vaping liquids. When the liquids are heated, they create acetals. The chemicals can cause throat irritation and, in extreme cases, lung damage. Juul says the study is flawed and created, "a measurement of exposure that would never be found in the real world." Read more stories about concerns surrounding Juul and other e-cigarettes here.
