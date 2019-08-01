ABC7 News Morning Update: ICE protesters arrested, county fairs boost security, America's favorite fast food chain

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here are your top stories for Thursday, August 1."Abolish ICE" says about 18 people were arrested after an overnight protest in San Francisco. Protests are expected in front of ICE every day this month against the camps at the border.The Santa Clara and the Sonoma County fairs start today. Security is a top priority for organizers, after the Gilroy shooting. In Sonoma County, fairgoers have to go through a metal detector. Every truck that enters the fairgrounds in Santa Rosa has to pass inspection.In-N-Out is officially out. A new survey finds the California chain is no longer America's favorite fast food restaurant. Market Force's Customer Satisfaction Survey looked at food quality, dollar value, and staff friendliness among other qualities. In-N-Out scored an overall rating of 73. Chick-fil-A beat In-N-Out with a score of 79.