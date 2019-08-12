Society

ABC7 News Morning Update: Lyft rider discrimination, Salesforce Transit Center fully open, Apple offers $1 million prize

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here are your top stories for Monday, August 12.

A woman in San Francisco wants Lyft to do more to educate its drivers on discrimination. Talia Lubin says some Lyft drivers have refused to take her service dog along with her. Lyft says drivers are required to accommodate service animals, and it will remove drivers who don't comply.

AC Transit has resumed service at San Francisco's Salesforce Transit Center. Today is the first weekday the transit center has been open since September 2018, when cracked steel beams forced it to close.

Apple is offering big bucks to anyone who can hack an iPhone. The top prize is $1 million, but you have to tell the company how you did it. Apple is trying to ramp up security by looking for vulnerabilities. Apple is based in Cupertino.
