ABC7 News Morning Update: Men climb crane, Cloudflare shuts down 8chan, BART gets rid of paper tickets

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here are your top stories for Monday, August 5.A police officer in San Jose took an ax to the door at a construction site. It happened after two men climbed a crane around 1:30 a.m. on East Santa Clara Street near City Hall. Nearby streets shut down while police worked to bring the men down. One man was taken to Santa Clara County Jail on an outstanding arrest warrant.San Francisco-based Cloudflare has shut down the website 8chan. The company says several mass shooters -- including the El Paso and New Zealand shooters -- used 8chan to spread their message of hate. Cloudflare mainly provides security to websites to prevent them from cyberattacks.Starting today, the 19th street BART Station in Oakland will no longer sell paper tickets. You can use paper tickets you already have. However, if you need to buy a ticket, you can only buy a Clipper card.