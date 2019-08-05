Society

ABC7 News Morning Update: Men climb crane, Cloudflare shuts down 8chan, BART gets rid of paper tickets

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here are your top stories for Monday, August 5.

A police officer in San Jose took an ax to the door at a construction site. It happened after two men climbed a crane around 1:30 a.m. on East Santa Clara Street near City Hall. Nearby streets shut down while police worked to bring the men down. One man was taken to Santa Clara County Jail on an outstanding arrest warrant.

San Francisco-based Cloudflare has shut down the website 8chan. The company says several mass shooters -- including the El Paso and New Zealand shooters -- used 8chan to spread their message of hate. Cloudflare mainly provides security to websites to prevent them from cyberattacks.

Starting today, the 19th street BART Station in Oakland will no longer sell paper tickets. You can use paper tickets you already have. However, if you need to buy a ticket, you can only buy a Clipper card.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscosan josemass shootingtechnologysecuritybart
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
El Paso death toll rises to 21
72-year-old woman killed in San Jose house fire
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 37 injured
President Trump addresses weekend's shootings in El Paso, Dayton
Lafayette developer, residents clash over Deer Hill housing project
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Army soldier carried kids to safety during El Paso shooting
Show More
Saoirse Kennedy Hill funeral: RFK granddaughter remembered
Dayton suspected shooter once kept 'hit list,' 'rape list': classmates
Cybersecurity cut for 8chan message forum used by El Paso suspect
AccuWeather Forecast: Inland and Bay cooling trend this week
Men scale crane in San Jose
More TOP STORIES News