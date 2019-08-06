Society

ABC7 News Morning Update: National Night Out, push for gun tax, recycling chain closed

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here are your top stories for Tuesday, August 6.

Communities in the Bay Area and across the nation will advocate for safer neighborhoods tonight. National Night Out aims to strengthen trust between police and the people. The event in Gilroy has been postponed, out of respect to victims of the mass shooting.

There's a new push to create a $25 excise tax on California gun sales. Assemblyman Marc Levine told ABC7 News he will reintroduce the measure with an urgency clause. If the governor signs it into law, it will go into effect immediately. The money would go to violence prevention programs. The same bill failed to pass a committee vote in May.

California's biggest chain of recycling centers has closed all locations. RePlanet ran nearly 300 recycling centers statewide, including in San Francisco, Alameda and San Jose. They suddenly closed yesterday. A company spokesperson says it's become too expensive to operate the centers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscogilroyalamedasan josesafetyrecyclinggun controlgun laws
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Backyard homes could be answer to Bay Area housing crisis
Toni Morrison, author of 'Beloved' and 'Home,' dies at age 88
RENTER'S HOTLINE: Get your questions answered today
El Paso community mourns 22 dead in Walmart shooting
AccuWeather Forecast: Cooling trend on hold, for now
SF woman identified as one of 3 killed in San Diego cliff collapse
Barneys seeks bankruptcy protection, closes most stores
Show More
Boy creates social media challenge after El Paso shooting
Grandma stopped Texas teen from carrying out mass shooting
Bay Area woman buys house in New Hampshire, commutes to SF to run business
QUICK TIP: Bidding on a home
Bus driver accused of locking woman in luggage compartment
More TOP STORIES News