ABC7 News Morning Update: National Night Out, push for gun tax, recycling chain closed

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here are your top stories for Tuesday, August 6.
Communities in the Bay Area and across the nation will advocate for safer neighborhoods tonight. National Night Out aims to strengthen trust between police and the people. The event in Gilroy has been postponed, out of respect to victims of the mass shooting.
There's a new push to create a $25 excise tax on California gun sales. Assemblyman Marc Levine told ABC7 News he will reintroduce the measure with an urgency clause. If the governor signs it into law, it will go into effect immediately. The money would go to violence prevention programs. The same bill failed to pass a committee vote in May.
California's biggest chain of recycling centers has closed all locations. RePlanet ran nearly 300 recycling centers statewide, including in San Francisco, Alameda and San Jose. They suddenly closed yesterday. A company spokesperson says it's become too expensive to operate the centers.
