ABC7 News Morning Update: Outside Lands, San Jose Jazz Summer Fest, AC Transit to Salesforce Transit Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here are your top stories for Friday, August 9.

Outside Lands kicks off in Golden Gate Park today. For the first time, cannabis will be legally sold at the festival. There will also be heightened security at the festival. No standard-sized backpacks or large bags will be allowed unless they are clear.

Smooth jazz will liven up the South Bay starting today. The San Jose Jazz Summer Fest is returning to Plaza De Cesar Chavez. Some of the headliners this weekend include The O'Jays, Gregory Porter and Dianne Reeves.

AC Transit is resuming bus service to Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco. Limited service starts this weekend. A full commute schedule begins Monday morning. AC Transit has been using a nearby temporary terminal, while crews repaired cracked beams in the Transit Center.
