ABC7 News Morning Update: Bill to cap rent increases, iconic music store closing, legal cannabis at Outside Lands

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here are your top stories for Thursday, August 8.Governor Gavin Newsom says he supports a bill that would cap rent increases across the state. Rent would not go up more than 7 percent each year. It would only apply to apartment buildings more than 10 years old, not newer buildings or single family homes. Landlords would not be able to evict tenants without giving a reason.Starting today, you can find deep discounts on musical instruments in San Francisco. The Haight Ashbury Music Center is holding a liquidation sale. The owner decided to close the business after 40 years because of rising rent. The store is known for its quality instruments. Past customers include Carlos Santana, Jerry Garcia and Billy Joel.For the first time, the Outside Lands music festival will include legal cannabis sales. Organizers were granted permits from the city and the state yesterday. Festivalgoers will only be able to buy and smoke pot in a fenced-off area. Outside Lands opens at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco tomorrow.