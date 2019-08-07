Society

ABC7 News Morning Update: US travel warning, more traffic from Uber and Lyft, 'advanced' sleeping

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here are your top stories for Wednesday, August 7.

Venezuela and Uruguay have issued warnings about traveling to the United States following recent mass shootings. Officials say several cities, including Oakland, are too dangerous.

Uber and Lyft may be causing more traffic congestion in San Francisco than previously thought. The rideshare companies conducted their own study. They say Uber and Lyft drivers account for about 13% of all miles driven on an average day in the city. A previous study by the city's transportation authority estimated that number was 6% in 2016.

A new study from UCSF reveals a surprising number of people are advanced sleepers. They are people who sleep before 8:30 pm and wake up before 5:30 am. Around one in 300 Americans do it. Advanced sleepers don't sleep in on the weekend. Researchers found they wake up only five minutes later than usual on Saturday and Sunday. Regular sleepers snooze almost 40 minutes longer.
