Mountain View will not ban overnight parking for RVs

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- Following a city council meeting that lasted until 3:30 a.m., the city of Mountain View decided it will not ban overnight parking for RVs -- for now.
At the heart of the issue are the many homeless people who live in RVs and trailer homes parked on city streets.
The city considered banning overnight parking, but opponents, including the ACLU, say that is unconstitutional.
Dozens of protesters rallied outside City Hall Tuesday night.
After hearing comments from the public and holding a long discussion, council members decided to have staff research the health and safety concerns related to long-term RV parking and revisit the issue.
