Mourners in San Francisco cheer weapons ban in New Zealand

SAN FRANCISCO -- New Zealand's Prime Minister announced her nation is immediately banning several types of military-grade weapons in the wake of a deadly attack on two mosques last week. Those attacks claimed 50 lives.
The ban outlaws assault rifles, high-capacity magazines, and "military-style semi-automatic rifles" like the weapons used during the massacre in Christchurch.
News of New Zealand's assault weapons ban reached people attending a vigil at San Francisco City Hall Thursday evening. Mourners cheered when event organizers announced the changes in New Zealand's laws when the vigil ended.
San Francisco's Interfaith Council led the one-hour vigil. It included faith leaders from many religious groups. Some attendees brought candles. Others used the lights on their smartphones to honor the lives lost in New Zealand.
