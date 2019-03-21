Mourners in San Francisco cheer weapons ban in New Zealand

SAN FRANCISCO -- New Zealand's Prime Minister announced her nation is immediately banning several types of military-grade weapons in the wake of a deadly attack on two mosques last week. Those attacks claimed 50 lives.The ban outlaws assault rifles, high-capacity magazines, and "military-style semi-automatic rifles" like the weapons used during the massacre in Christchurch.News of New Zealand's assault weapons ban reached people attending a vigil at San Francisco City Hall Thursday evening. Mourners cheered when event organizers announced the changes in New Zealand's laws when the vigil ended.San Francisco's Interfaith Council led the one-hour vigil. It included faith leaders from many religious groups. Some attendees brought candles. Others used the lights on their smartphones to honor the lives lost in New Zealand.