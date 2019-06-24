Society

Museum of Weed, with exhibits dedicated to marijuana, coming to Los Angeles in August

LOS ANGELES -- A museum dedicated to marijuana is coming to Los Angeles by August.

Weedmaps, a digital guide on where to buy marijuana and related products, said it is bringing the Museum of Weed to the city. The museum is slated to be open from Aug. 3 through Sept. 29 at 720 North Cahuenga Boulevard.

Dedicated to showcasing the drug's history, milestones and pop culture influences, the museum will take visitors through different time periods and locations pertinent to cannabis.

"Here, we celebrate the victories and shed light on the most damning moments throughout the last century," the museum's website stated. "More than just history, and more than stonerisms - the museum exists to celebrate how culture and cannabis shaped each other. This 30,000 sqft experience features seven immersive exhibits, Plant Lab, interactive art installations, artifacts and more. Be sure to check out the gift shop and grab some munchies from the cafe."

The passage of Proposition 64 in 2016 legalized recreational use of marijuana in California.

For more information about the museum, visit www.themuseumofweed.com.

