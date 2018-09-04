BOOKS

Mystery Writers Conference to help wordsmiths network in Corte Madera

If you've ever dreamed of being a writer, now's your chance. The Mystery Writer's Conference takes place in just a few weeks.

CORTE MADERA, Calif. (KGO) --
If you've ever dreamed of being a writer, now's your chance. The Mystery Writer's Conference takes place in just a few weeks.

Author Cara Black, who got her start at a Mystery Writer's Conference, and Bill Petrocelli, author, and owner of Book Passage stopped by ABC7 News to talk about the writing classes, how to begin your career in writing, and how to become a published novelist.

