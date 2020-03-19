Coronavirus Impact: Napa County prepares for shelter-in-place order starting Friday

Lines of shoppers this morning in Napa. A shelter in place order goes into effect at midnight. pic.twitter.com/EXPkoaXpqn — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) March 19, 2020

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- Napa County is preparing to shelter-at-home to help stop the spread of novel coronavirus. The order goes into place Friday, March 20 at midnight, officials say.Non-essential businesses are ordered to close, like La Vie nail spa, where employees were preparing Thursday morning to temporarily shut down."I am remaining positive. This is going to pass, just like the wildfires and the power outages. We'll get through it," said manager Andy Nguyen.He said they are still discussing how to possibly take care of their seven employees during the closure. Nguyen said they will miss their customers who have been very supportive."They've been telling us to take care of ourselves and they'll miss us and they will be the first customers back in the shop when it opens again," he said.Napa does not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 and some don't understand the need to close, while others accept it and are trying to figure out how to handle it."It's still a bit crazy. More people are dying from the flu than the coronavirus so it's a bit outlandish. The hoarding is insane," said Craig Warren, who got in line at Target at 7 a.m. Thursday for toilet paper because he said he is out.Randy Block who shopped at Whole Foods Thursday morning during the hour set aside exclusively for senior citizens said, "It's smart to try to take all the precautions necessary. I go back and forth but I understand, better safe than sorry.""I'm not too worried," said Liz Kelly who also got in line at Target Thursday morning. "I think I am more worried about my sanity -- two kids at home, 7 and 2. So working from home and homeschooling and changing diapers but, hopefully it will bring us closer together."Regular shoppers could walk right in but those who wanted toilet paper or paper towels had to wait in line."I got here at 6:45, Kelly said. "I was number 10 and there were still people ahead of me. They came out and gave us a number to save our places in line. You go in single file, you get one product of toilet paper and one of paper towels until they run out."The shelter in place order feels like a bit of a formality. It appears residents had already done a lot of shutting down. ABC7 News checked in with gyms and movie theatres to see if people were getting in one last visit on Thursday. They had all already closed.Liz Kelly said she thinks this pandemic is bringing out the good in many people."I feel like people have actually gotten nicer during this time. We have had great conversations with his teachers and classmates online. Even being here (at Target) people are saying please and thank you more," she said.Reporter Amy Hollyfield teased Liz about grabbing the toilet paper in her cart because the Hollyfield house is getting low. Liz was very quick to offer a roll. Bringing out the best, indeed.