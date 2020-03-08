Nearly $70,000 raised for Asian man attacked while collecting cans, Community Youth Center organizers share

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Asian man who was attacked while collecting can in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood met with the Community Youth Center recently.
Organizers of the center set up a GoFundMe account and raised $70,000 to help him and his family.
The momentous occasion was captured in a photo and sent to ABC7!
Two suspects were arrested after a disturbing video surfaced showing the man's assault while collecting recyclables.
