Society

Nearly $70,000 raised for Asian man attacked while collecting cans, Community Youth Center organizers share

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Asian man who was attacked while collecting can in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood met with the Community Youth Center recently.

RELATED: SF leaders to host unity rally after disturbing video shows Asian man attacked while collecting cans in Bayview District

Organizers of the center set up a GoFundMe account and raised $70,000 to help him and his family.

The momentous occasion was captured in a photo and sent to ABC7!

RELATED: Another suspect arrested after attack on Asian man collecting cans caught on video, SFPD says

Two suspects were arrested after a disturbing video surfaced showing the man's assault while collecting recyclables.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscobayviewman attackedelderlyseniorssfpdhate crime investigationvisitacion valleyarrestattackhate crimeelder abuseasian americannanny arrestedcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
VIDEO: Elderly Asian man attacked while collecting cans in San Francisco
SF leaders host unity rally after man attacked in Bayview District
Another suspect arrested after Asian man attacked in SF
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live coronavirus updates: 8 more COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara Co.
6 more presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in SF
Coronavirus: No word on when, where Princess ship will dock
Warriors Stephen Curry diagnosed with influenza A
Coronavirus in California: Here's what to know
Bay Area closures, cancellations related to COVID-19
Cruise ship's disembarkation suspended in Long Beach
Show More
Cuomo declares emergency in NY as COVID-19 cases rise to 89
AccuWeather forecast: Our 37 day dry stretch has ended
NBA tells teams to plan for empty arenas; LeBron says no way
Pixar's 'Onward' based on director's personal loss of dad
Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 8: What to know
More TOP STORIES News