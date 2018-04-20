CANNABIS WATCH

Nearly 20,000 flock to San Francisco's Hippie Hill on 4/20

EMBED </>More Videos

Nearly 20,000 flock to San Francisco's Hippie Hill on 4/20 (1 of 8)

Nearly 20,000 flock to San Francisco's Hippie Hill on 4/20

The 4/20 annual ritual in San Francisco has new meaning now that recreational weed is legal in the state. (KGO-TV)

by Carlos Saucedo
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The day 4/20 is an annual tradition that draws thousands of people to Golden Gate Park's Hippie Hill to celebrate all things cannabis.

This year is no different since it's the first time sales of recreational weed are legal.

MAP: Where is weed legal?
EMBED More News Videos

Where is cannabis legal? Here's a map showing where legalization started and where it went from there.



Rolling a joint and lighting it up is the norm on 4/20. "Everyone sparks it up," said Eric Polk of Sacramento. He's been coming to Hippie Hill the past few years.

The ritual that has new meaning now that the sale recreational weed is legal in the state.

In the crowd of nearly 20,000 people, you'll find those who've been coming for years as well as first timers. "We're just here for the good vibes, nice weather, day in the city," said Kristen from Walnut Creek.

VIDEO: Bigger crowds expected at SF's 4/20 celebration now that cannabis is legal
EMBED More News Videos

If you think last year's 4/20 celebration in San Francisco was huge, this year will be even bigger now that recreational cannabis is legal.



Since 4/20 fell on a Friday this year, event organizers expect to surpass last year's attendance of at least 15,000 people. "We doubled up security. We beefed up our cleaning crew," said organizer Alex Aquino.

The event hasn't gone off completely without a hitch. At least half a dozen people were taken by ambulance as they required medical attention.

RELATED: At least 12 taken to hospital during 4/20 in San Francisco
EMBED More News Videos

At least 12 taken to hospital during 4/20 festival in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park (1 of 7)

At least 12 taken to hospital during 4/20 festival in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park

SFPD is looking into fentanyl as the possible cause of several medical emergencies after at least 12 people were transported to the hospital during 4/20 in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.



SKY 7 was over the scene as paramedics assisted two people in the middle of a large crowd. Most of them were responsive as they were being carried out.

Despite these issues, people say the event is more organized. "Everything is more organized, there's actually gating around the area of the festival, that's a little different," said Polk.

Once the smoke clears the air, the massive cleanup will get underway and the party will be over.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on cannabis.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymarijuanasmokingfestivalcannabis watchbusinessholidaySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
At least 12 taken to hospital during 4/20 in San Francisco
MAP: Where is weed legal?
Massive crowd gathers on Hippie Hill for 4/20 in SF
Thousands expected to light up for 4/20 in San Francisco
Thousands gather for 4/20 at SF's Golden Gate Park
San Francisco's 4/20 celebration runs smoothly with no arrests
PHOTOS: 15,000 people gather for 4/20 celebration in SF
4/20 festival in San Francisco expected to draw record crowds
VIDEO: Bigger crowds expected at SF's 4/20 celebration now that cannabis is legal
CANNABIS WATCH
Job offer rescinded after woman tested positive for cannabis, only used pot lip balm
Court: 5-year-old can use cannabis-based medicine at North Bay school
Outside Lands: The Weeknd kicks off 3-day music festival
Outside Lands 2018: Why is it called that?
SoCal cannabis company recalls pre-rolled joints
More cannabis watch
SOCIETY
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News