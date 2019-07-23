Need a friend? Website lets you rent one

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you don't want to go to a work event alone or you've been dying to see a concert but have no one to enjoy it with, Nikki Souza is your girl.
You just have to pay her $30 per hour.
Souza says "It sort of feels like you're a private tour guide. Essentially you meet with people and you're like hey, let me show you my city. Let me show you the things that I love."
Souza joined Rent-A-Friend in 2013 to make some extra cash.
Since then, she's been on dozens of adventures with strangers.
"Wow, I get to do all these things and get paid for it and i get to meet all these cool people! It's a dream job," she said.
Creator of Rent-A-Friend, Scott Rosenbaum, says you won't be swiping right. Business should remain strictly platonic. "There are plenty of dating websites out there. When I started Rent-A-Friend, I wanted it to be the opposite of a dating website," he said.
Souza did have one man try to break the rules. He asked her to marry him so he could stay in the country. "Unfortunately, not your person," she said.
Just like anything on the internet, it's up to you to stay and know your limits.
Souza said "I won't go to someone's private location. I won't go in someone's room. I won't go anywhere where there aren't other people around."
Rent-A-Friend doesn't run background checks and most transactions are done in cash.
They do ask members to follow some safety recommendations, including always meet in public, watch your alcohol intake, make sure you have your own form of transportation and be up front about what is expected.
