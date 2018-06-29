SOCIETY

Neighbors call police on 12-year-old boy cutting grass

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio --
An Ohio boy's summer vacation was anything but exciting after someone called police on the 12-year-old.

Reginald Field started a business cutting grass for his neighbors, but his service - at one customer's house - resulted in a call to the police.

Fields said everything was going fine until one of his customer's neighbors called the police, claiming that the boy had cut his grass.

RELATED: 'Permit Patty' resigns from company after SF incident involving child selling water

"They said I was cutting their grass. I didn't know it," Fields said.

The neighbor told authorities that he'd had cut a portion of their property and was in their yard.

Fields said after the incident he became discouraged, but a customer decided to post about the incident on Facebook.

RELATED: 'Jogger Joe' charged with robbery after allegedly stealing cellphone

The post received thousands of views and hundreds of shares.

Now, Fields is receiving a lot of support for his business.

"Just give me a call. I will be there. On time," Fields said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypoliceu.s. & worldbusinesschildrenOhio
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
Two Bay Area cities go Roundup free after Monsanto ruling
Norm Mineta on hand for flag ceremony at his namesake airport
More Society
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News