HOLIDAY

Neighbors fill growing Pennsylvania pothole with Christmas tree

EMBED </>More Videos

CAPTION THIS PHOTO: That moment when you have such a big pothole in the middle of your street that your neighbors decide to put a Christmas tree in it. Yeah, that happened in Pennsylvania.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. --
There was such a massive pothole in the road that neighbors in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania thought a Christmas tree could fit in it.

So that's just what they did.

They say the hole has been getting bigger for weeks with no fix.

So they called attention to the problem in a festive way - and it caught the attention of city officials!

Authorities have since put a metal slab over the hole.

It is slated to be finally be fixed as early as Tuesday.

City officials say the weather wasn't a factor in delaying a fix, just that the paving company was backed up with other jobs.
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldpotholeschristmasholidayroad repairPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOLIDAY
New Year's Eve celebrations across the world
Counting down to New Year's Rockin' Eve!
Wis. boy, 4, hospitalized after swallowing magnets from Christmas gift
Thief steals 'Christmas weed' from Ohio traffic island holiday display
Dad books 6 flights to spend Christmas Eve with flight attendant daughter
More holiday
SOCIETY
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Monday
Government shutdown reaches Muir Woods in Marin County
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf sworn in for second term
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
7 On Your Side looks back at 2018
More Society
Top Stories
Wild Weather: Storm wreaks havoc over Bay Area
Gov. Newsom's 1st act targets health care
Pilots worry national shortage puts passengers in danger
No charging decision yet in dispute over jogger bite in Oakland Hills
Clemson routs Alabama 44 to 16 winning CFP national title
Government shutdown reaches Muir Woods in Marin County
Tree falls, kills Novato man on UC Berkeley campus
Not your typical tailgate parties at CFP National Championship game
Show More
Political leaders comment on Newsom's vision for California
Governor's wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom to go by "first partner"
5 more days of rain across Bay Area through Sunday
Accuweather Forecast: Stronger storm expected Tuesday
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf sworn in for second term
More News