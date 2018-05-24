SOCIETY

New barn in Pleasanton aims to keep ranching in urban area

EMBED </>More Videos

Concrete was poured Thursday morning to start construction on a state of the art barn that will be located at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton. (KGO-TV)

By
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) --
Concrete was poured Thursday morning to start construction on a state of the art barn that will be located at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton.

It will be used by kids in 4-H club and Future Farmers of America. County Supervisor Scott Haggerty says this will be a crucial space for kids interested in ranching and raising animals.


"As housing creeps in on the open lands, it gets harder and harder for children to raise animals, show them and make agriculture thrive," said Haggerty.

They are dedicating the barn to Marissa Hunt, a 10-year-old 4-H member who was killed in a car accident. Her mom says Marissa would have loved this.

"She would think it was amazing. She would love to run around here directing everybody, making sure everything was running on schedule," said Kim Hunt.


Kim says raising animals teaches kids about responsibility and business. The barn will cost about $800,000, is privately funded and is set to open in February.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfarminganimalconstructionalameda countyPleasanton
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Show More
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More News