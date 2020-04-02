Updated COVID-19 shelter-in-place guidelines set to shutdown many Contra Costa County construction projects

RELATED: Bay Area officials add new restrictions on what people can do during extended COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders
Those guidelines say a significant number of commercial and residential construction projects do not.
The workday on a 193 unit affordable apartment complex in Bay Point didn't start with the sounds of hammers and saws. Instead, there was a lecture, first in English, then Spanish about the importance of handwashing and keeping your distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"We are trying to follow the guidelines as they are being adjusted and they're being adjusted daily," says Jeff Troutman with Brown Construction of Sacramento.
"If we do find someone with cough, common cold symptoms, anything like that we send them home," said Phil DeFazio of Brown Construction.
RELATED: Get the latest live updates on coronavirus crisis
Yesterday, the Contra Costa County Health Department ordered a halt to all non-essential residential and commercial construction projects. Supervisor John Gioia says that would include: "An office building, a store, a warehouse, construction projects that are not related to an essential business."
Exceptions allow certain projects to continue like: Healthcare facilities, affordable housing, public works projects, and shelters and temporary housing.
The new guidelines will mean more people joining construction painter Gina Vonkaeo in the unemployment line. She was laid off three weeks ago.
"I feel like I'm locked up, trapped inside because everybody around here is on lockdown," she said.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus in CA: Get resources and information about COVID-19
- Bay Area school closures related to coronavirus pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19