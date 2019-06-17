New dad celebrates Father's Day in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Father's Day had a special meaning for one family because Sunday marked the day when their son went home for the first time.ABC7 News was at California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco. That's where first-time dad Mohamed Farrag cradled his newborn son.Doctors cleared the little boy to go home on Sunday. He needed some extra care in the hospital after being born last week."And he feel better now. Time for him to go home. I feel happy about that he's okay and a lot of people and the hospital do a lot of good job to take care of him," Farrag said.Farrag also said he felt special when his own father wished him a happy father's day for the first time Sunday morning.