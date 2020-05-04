Coronavirus: New rules for airline passengers at Mineta San Jose International Airport

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Starting today face masks are required at Mineta San Jose, joining SFO and Oakland International in the guideline.The new requirement applies to employees and travelers. Children under six and anyone with trouble breathing are exempt.Starting today you'll also be required to keep your mask on for your flight if you're traveling with Detla, United Airlines, or JetBlue. A week from now Southwest, Spirit, and American Airlines will join the list requiring passengers and crew to wear cloth masks or homemade face coverings.The airport also announced other changes that include cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces regularly throughout the day and giving the bathrooms attention every two hours. They will also be deep cleaning public areas at night, a spokesman said.Also in an effort to get passengers back in the sky, most U.S. airlines have now blocked some or all middle seats on flights.