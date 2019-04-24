Society

Texas high school targets parents with dress code requirements

HOUSTON, Texas -- No more hair rollers, shower caps, pajama pants or torn jeans if you intend to visit Madison High School.

The Houston ISD school sent a mandate to parents earlier this month asking them to model appropriate attire, in an effort to teach their children how to dress when applying for a job, or going nearly anywhere outside of the home setting.

The note stated, "We are preparing our children for the future and it begins here."

The school's new principal, Carlotta Outley Brown, signed off on the parent dress code.

Banned items include sagging pants and shorts, pajamas of any kind, shower caps, hair rollers and revealing clothing.

The language of the guidelines didn't pull any punches, listing jeans that are "torn from your buttocks to all the way down showing lots of skin," as well as leggings that are "showing your bottom and where your body is not covered from the front or the back."

Anyone not following the rules set out in the letter will not be allowed inside the school until they return "appropriately dressed for the school setting."

We spoke to Rosemary Young, who had to rush to the school to get her child after her younger son broke his arm.

She says due to the emergency, she had to wear a satin cap, and school officials handed her a copy of the new parent dress code. She says they are out of line.

"It doesn't matter how a parent should come," Young said. "If we come here belligerent, out of control, things of that nature, that's what you have the police for, but what I wear should never be an issue. I'm not revealing. I'm not doing anything. I don't have any weapons."

The letter continues, stating that Madison High School intends to set high standards in order to prepare children for a "prosperous future."

The parent clothing guidelines will apply to any Madison High School events, even those off the school premises.

The school says this dress code is all about helping students, by keeping the atmosphere dignified and free of distractions.

Many parents don't feel that way. They say it may be different if this was a HISD district-wide dress code. But since it's just for Madison, they feel there are some racial undertones about the rules.

