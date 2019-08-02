Study: Drivers behave more dangerously around female cyclists than male cyclists

HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. (KGO) -- A new study finds drivers behave more dangerously around female cyclists than male cyclists.Researchers say drivers were significantly more likely to encroach, or pass closer than three feet, on women than on men. That only happened when there were no barriers between the bike lane and the car lane.They say the study confirms bikers' concerns about safety on the road. Bikers say there is a need for more investment in safer facilities like protected bike lanes.